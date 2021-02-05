Maledon is out Friday against the Timberwolves due to health and safety protocols.

Maledon is a surprise scratch due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Thunder even more shorthanded. In his absence, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and George Hill (thumb) already out, we should see plenty of minutes for Hamidou Diallo, Kenrich Williams and Justin Jackson.

