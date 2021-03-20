Maledon will not play Sunday, as he is not with the team.
The reason for Maledon's absence isn't immediately clear, but he'll be missing his second game in four tries Sunday. In his absence, with Ty Jerome (ankle) also out, Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and Svi Mykhailiuk could take on extra playmaking responsibilities.
