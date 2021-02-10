Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) is out Wednesday against the Lakers.
Maledon will miss a second consecutive game due to health and safety protocols. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and George Hill (thumb) are out as well, which will leave Hamidou Diallo likely manning point guard.
