Maledon registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason win over the Spurs.

Maledon was one of seven Thunder players that scored in double digits, but he made the most of his time off the bench to pace Oklahoma City from a scoring point of view. Maledon was questionable heading into this contest but made his presence felt on the offensive end of the court, and a few more performances like this one could really boost his chances of making the opening-season roster as a reserve point guard. In any case, he's not expected to hold much value going forward unless the Thunder deal with a rash of injuries to their backcourt.