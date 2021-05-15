Maledon scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Jazz.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Kings with a minor foot issue, Maledon returned with another productive effort and was the only Thunder starter to top six points. The teenage rookie has scored in double digits in four straight games and nine of his last 13, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 boards and 1.8 threes since April 19.