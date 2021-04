Maledon added 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets.

The rookie second-round selection has really stepped up during the second half of the season. Even more recently, he has topped the 20-point plateau three times over his last seven outings after doing so just once over his first 38 games. Maledon has been a little loose with the ball, committing 14 turnovers over his last four contests.