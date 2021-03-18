Maledon is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to a sprained left thumb.
The 29-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls, when he had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Ty Jerome could enter the starting five should Maledon be unable to play Thursday.
More News
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Lackluster outing in return•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Status uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Tallies 12 assists•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Scores just five points in loss•