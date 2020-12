Maledon (personal) remains away from the team and is without a timetable to return, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The rookie showed some encouraging flashes during the preseason, but his official NBA debut is still on hold. The nature of Maledon's absence is unclear, but it seems like he'll miss a few games to begin the season. After Wednesday's postponement, the Thunder will open the year in Charlotte on Saturday.