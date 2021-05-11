Maledon won't play Tuesday due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
Maledon will be sidelined for one of his team's final games of the season as a result of the injury. Ty Jerome, who is currently questionable with a calf strain, could pick up significant minutes if cleared to play.
More News
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Available Sunday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Listed questionable Sunday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Dishes out eight assists•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Scores 18 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Efficient with 16 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Scores 10 points in loss•