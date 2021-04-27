Maledon registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 22 minutes in Monday's loss against the 76ers.

Maledon played the fewest minutes of any starter and was outplayed by Ty Jerome, who ended with 22 points off the bench, but at the very least he was efficient with his shooting. The rookie guard has scored in double digits in three of his last four contests and should continue seeing decent minutes due to the rash of injuries that are affecting the Thunder's backcourt.