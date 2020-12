Maledon had 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Wednesday's preseason game against Chicago.

The rookie turned heads with a 20-point effort over the weekend, and he once again had some positive moments Wednesday night. Maledon connected on a pair of three-pointers, and he committed just one turnover in his game-high 30 minutes of action.