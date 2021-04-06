Maledon registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Monday's loss against the Pistons.

Maledon extended his sizzling scoring run in this game, and he's now scored in double digits in six of his previous seven contests -- including a 33-point effort against the Suns on April 2. Maledon has posted double-digit scoring performances in eight of his last 10 games and has been one of Oklahoma City's top offensive threats over the last few weeks with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) sidelined.