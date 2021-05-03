Maledon ended with 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 loss to the Suns.

Maledon scored an efficient 18 points in the loss, something he has struggled with in recent times. The Thunder are certainly not hiding their intentions right now; however, Maledon does seem to be a consistent part of the rotation. Although his upside is far from astronomical, the fact he is playing in just about every game does make him a viable 12-team asset moving forward.