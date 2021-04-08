Maledon added 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-101 loss to the Hornets.

Maledon came through with his second-highest point total of the season, taking advantages of the many absences on the Thunder roster to shoulder the load offensively. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) likely sidelined for at least another couple of weeks, Maledon should have an extended run as OKC's primary ball handler and scoring option out of the backcourt. He's been able to hit double figures in scoring in all but one of the last eight contests, but his 17.0 points per game over that stretch have come on a lowly 36.1 percent shooting from the field.