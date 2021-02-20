Maledon had just five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 98-85 loss to Milwaukee.

Maledon couldn't repeat his offensive production from the last game but still figured heavily in the rotation. It appears the Thunder are going to run him out there on a nightly basis despite what is likely to be a bumpy road. He should be viewed as a 12-team asset, at least for a handful of games as he gets his legs back under him. Much like Cole Anthony (shoulder) for the Magic, Maledon is going to have to familiarize himself with the starting role and the hope is that he emerges as a consistent fantasy asset.