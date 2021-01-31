With George Hill (thumb) ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Maledon will be in line for another start.
The rookie has started all three games George has missed thus far, so all indications are that he'll be in the lineup again Monday night. Maledon broke out with 24 points and six made three-pointers in Friday's 147-125 loss to the Nets.
