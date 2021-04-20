Maledon had 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the Wizards.

Maledon had another woeful shooting performance and those issues are becoming more and more persistent -- he entered this game shooting 31.3 percent from the field over his last five contests and didn't do much to improve those figures. Maledon was coming off four single-digit scoring outputs in his previous five games as well, so his stats were encouraging -- but his shooting percentages remain subpar. Either way, Maledon has the starting point guard role locked down while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recovers from a foot injury.