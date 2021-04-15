Maledon logged 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in a team-high 31 minutes during a 147-109 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

Maledon's seen an uptick in minutes since the injury to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) forced him to miss the team's last 12 games. Over that stretch, the rookie is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.8 steals in about 30 minutes. The 19-year-old has struggled shooting from three-point range, making only about 18 percent of his three-point shots even though he's taken more than four shots per game over his last four games.