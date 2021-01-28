Maledon tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 102-97 win over the Suns.

Maledon made his second straight start in place of George Hill (thumb) and was able to take his production up a notch after an underwhelming showing in Tuesday's 125-122 win over the Trail Blazers. The rookie saw an eight-minute increase in playing time from Tuesday, holding his own on both sides of the floor while the Thunder scored an upset win on the road. Maledon will be in store for a role reduction as soon as Hill rejoins the lineup, but since the latter is a prime trade candidate ahead of the deadline, the 19-year-old should have a good chance at resurfacing in the starting five before season's end.