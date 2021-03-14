Maledon (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Memphis, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
A reason for Maledon's absence has yet to be provided, but the young guard will be sidelined after he had appeared in the last 11 games. Ty Jerome should have a larger role Sunday with Maledon on the sidelines.
More News
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Tallies 12 assists•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Scores just five points in loss•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Limited output in return•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Now available Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Theo Maledon: Listed out for Tuesday•