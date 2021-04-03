Maledon tallied 33 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns.

The 19-year-old finished with a career high in scoring despite the lopsided loss, easily surpassing the 24 points he posted against Brooklyn on Jan. 29. He and fellow rookie teenager Aleksej Pokusevski (20 points) combined for over half of Oklahoma City's scoring in the contest, though the Thunder proved to be no match for the surging Suns. Maledon has struggled with an overall 37.4 shooting percentage this season and went 3-for-16 in his previous game, so Friday's performance isn't the best indicator of the point guard's strengths.