Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Friday's game in Denver, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Maledon will miss his third straight game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and George Hill (thumb) both also remain sidelined, so Hamidou Diallo should be positioned to command another sizeable workload.