Maledon scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Maledon had struggled to produce of late despite topping 30 minutes in each of his last five games. However, he turned things around Friday to rack up a career-high 12 assists and also post the first double-double of his career. Despite the strong overall stat line, Maledon struggled to score efficiently and is shooting only 40.3 percent from the field through 28 games.