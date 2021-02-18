Maledon put up 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 122-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Appearing in his second contest in as many days following a four-game absence due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Maledon once again started and shouldered a hefty minutes load. The Thunder returned Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) from a four-game absence of his own, but both he and Maledon were able to coexist in the backcourt and come through with productive outings. Maledon -- who is shooting 40 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range on the season -- can't be counted to be as efficient as he was Wednesday, but he should be a solid source of points, assists, triples and steals if he continues to regularly play 30 minutes. Maledon's spot in the starting five looks fairly secure with George Hill (thumb) likely sidelined through the All-Star break.