Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Coming off bench Friday
Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Luwawu-Cabarrot drew the start for the Thunder's previous exhibition due to Paul George's absence. With George back in the fold, Luwawu-Cabarrot will come off the bench. Last season, he averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.5 minutes as a 22-year-old
