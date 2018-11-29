Luwawu-Cabarrot will return to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot got the spot start Saturday against the Nuggets, providing three points and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Unable to impress Saturday, Luwawu-Cabarrot will return to his usual bench role where he's averaged 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game this year.