Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Leads bench in scoring
Luwawu-Cabarrot provided 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.
The 23-year-old Frenchman has made an impact in each of the last two games, which also qualify as the only pair of contests in which he's seen double-digit minutes all season. Luwawu-Cabarrot also had a 12-point tally versus the Suns on Saturday, and given the Thunder's dearth of offensive production from the shooting guard spot, he could continue enjoying solid minutes moving forward.
