Luwawu-Cabarrot (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Thunder's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Since the beginning of December, Luwawu-Cabarrot has logged just 10 total minutes while appearing in only six of the Thunder's 23 games over that stretch. Oklahoma City declined the swingman's fourth-year option back in October, so there won't be much incentive for coach Billy Donovan to clear a rotation spot for an inexperienced player who doesn't factor into the team's plans beyond 2018-19.