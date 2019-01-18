Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Remains outside of rotation
Luwawu-Cabarrot (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Thunder's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Since the beginning of December, Luwawu-Cabarrot has logged just 10 total minutes while appearing in only six of the Thunder's 23 games over that stretch. Oklahoma City declined the swingman's fourth-year option back in October, so there won't be much incentive for coach Billy Donovan to clear a rotation spot for an inexperienced player who doesn't factor into the team's plans beyond 2018-19.
