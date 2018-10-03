Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Starting preseason opener

Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at small forward in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder are set to be without a handful of key contributors Wednesday, which includes Russell Westbrook (knee) and Paul George (personal). That gives Luwau-Cabarrot an opportunity to work with the starters during Wednesday's exhibition, potentially giving him a short-term uptick in playing time. Still, once the regular season arrives, Luwawu-Cabarrot will be relegated to the bench and won't be a fantasy contributor in the bulk of formats.