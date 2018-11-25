Luwawu-Cabarrot will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Nuggets, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Coach Billy Donovan, after one game of trying Dennis Schroder next to Russell Westbrook in the starting five, will abandon the strategy Saturday. Over the past four games, Luwawu-Cabarrot is averaging 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.