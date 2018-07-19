Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Traded to Thunder

Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded to the Thunder on Thursday in a three-team deal, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Thunder were looking to get Carmelo Anthony and his $27.9 million contract off their books and were able to do so in Thursday's trade, which netted the team Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dennis Schroder. Luwawu-Cabarrot is only 23 years old and still has some upside, which the Thunder will look to maximize if they opt to keep him on the roster ahead of the regular season. However, the 6-foot-7 forward shot just 33.5 percent from deep last season and averaged just 15.5 minutes, so he wasn't a fantasy contributor. That shouldn't change despite the move to Oklahoma City considering Luwawu-Cabarrot will likely just be a depth piece once again.