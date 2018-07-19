Thunder's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Traded to Thunder
Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded to the Thunder on Thursday in a three-team deal, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Thunder were looking to get Carmelo Anthony and his $27.9 million contract off their books and were able to do so in Thursday's trade, which netted the team Luwawu-Cabarrot and Dennis Schroder. Luwawu-Cabarrot is only 23 years old and still has some upside, which the Thunder will look to maximize if they opt to keep him on the roster ahead of the regular season. However, the 6-foot-7 forward shot just 33.5 percent from deep last season and averaged just 15.5 minutes, so he wasn't a fantasy contributor. That shouldn't change despite the move to Oklahoma City considering Luwawu-Cabarrot will likely just be a depth piece once again.
More News
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: No longer listed on injury report•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out for Game 2•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will miss Game 1•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Sidelined for season finale•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Will remain out vs. Hawks•
-
76ers' Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Listed as out Sunday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...