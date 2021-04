Bradley notched 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

Bradley seems to have lost the starting role due to the emergence of Moses Brown, and he seems destined to have a bench role until the end of the season. He can put up decent performances on any given night, but the nature of his role moving forward is expected to limit his upside considerably.