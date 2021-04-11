Bradley posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

The 23-year-old bounced back from Thursday's five-point and four-rebound effort to post his first double-double as a member of the Thunder. Bradley was averaging 11.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in his previous four games before Thursday's performance, so Saturday's bounce-back game was an encouraging sign from a developmental standpoint. The fourth-year center is averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks off the bench over his past six games.