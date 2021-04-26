Bradley is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Sixers due to a sprained left ankle.
It's unclear when the injury occurred, but Bradley could end up missing at least one game, which would likely lead to increased opportunity for Isaiah Roby and Moses Brown. In his most-recent appearance Friday against the Wizards, Bradley posted four points, three rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes.
