Bradley is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game versus the Mavs.

With Thursday's trade now finalized, it looks like Bradley has been cleared to make his Thunder debut Monday night. Oklahoma City already has a pair of promising young bigs in Moses Brown and Isaiah Roby, so Bradley will likely work off the bench as the third big man going forward. Over the weekend, the Thunder announced Al Horford will be shut down for the remainder of the season.