Bradley (ankle) won't play Monday against the Sixers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The 23-year-old was considered questionable for Monday's contest and will be unavailable due to a sprained left ankle. Moses Brown and Isaiah Roby should handle the bulk of the work at center for the Thunder with Bradley out.
More News
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Double-doubles with three blocks•
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Scores 12 points in 21 minutes•
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Comes close to double-double•
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Out Saturday•