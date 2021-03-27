site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Tony Bradley: Out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Bradley (recently traded) will not play Saturday against the Celtics.
Bradley isn't yet with the Thunder after being dealt from the 76ers. His next chance to debut arrives Monday against the Mavericks.
