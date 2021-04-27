Bradley (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Bradley will be available on the second end of a back-to-back after he was sidelined Monday due to an ankle injury. His potential return would likely mean slightly decreased workloads for Moses Brown and Isaiah Roby.
