Bradley notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss at Sacramento.

Bradley's playing time has been inconsistent of late, as he's only appeared in five of the Thunder's last 10 games, though he's been dealing with a minor ankle problem. He's scored 10 or more points just twice in those five contests, so his fantasy upside as a bench player who doesn't produce much on either end of the court is fairly limited.