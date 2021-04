Bradley added 12 points (6-9 FG) in 21 minutes while adding seven rebounds and a steal Wednesday in the loss to the Hornets.

Since being acquired by the Thunder, Bradley has added five or more rebounds in each outing while also scoring in double figures in two of the six contests. While he remains behind starter Moses Brown, Bradley has remained a relatively consistent with his production on the court. He is averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game during his time in OKC.