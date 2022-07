Mann (COVID-19 protocols) cleared protocols and will be available for the final Salt Lake City Summer League Game on Thursday against the 76ers, Nick Crain of SI.com reports.

Mann missed Oklahoma City's Summer League opener after landing in the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, but he'll be able to make his debut in the Salt Lake finale. The guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 22.8 minutes per game last season.