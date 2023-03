Mann contributed 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 loss to Toronto.

Mann was back in the rotation Thursday, playing 21 minutes off the bench after missing the previous three games. The Thunder are not afraid to shuffle their rotation based on the matchup, and so while this was a decent performance, there is no guarantee Mann will remain active for the next game.