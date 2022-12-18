Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Grizzlies that Mann will join the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the coming days, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mann's demotion will come even after he played well off the bench Saturday, finishing with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes. However, he had averaged just 7.8 minutes per contest in the four games prior to Saturday and is shooting 34.8 percent from the field in December, so Mann looks like he'll be sent to the G League not only to pick up playing time but also to hopefully rediscover his shooting stroke. The elevated minutes he received Saturday were largely a byproduct of backcourt starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness) both sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set.