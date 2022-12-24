Mann exploded for 40 points (13-26 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

After being sent down to the G League, Mann made his presence felt immediately, finishing as the leading scorer. However, his stellar performance wasn't enough to lead the Blue to victory in a gritty loss to the Mad Ants. If he sticks with the team, expect him to continue to perform at a high level, as he's averaging 37.5 points over two appearances.