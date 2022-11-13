Mann has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Knicks due to back soreness, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Mann generated three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and was a minus-4 turning his three minutes on the court before exiting the game early in the second quarter. The Thunder will face a quick turnaround after Sunday's contest with the team set to travel to Boston for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, so even if Mann's injury doesn't prove to be significant, he could still be at risk of missing time.