Mann totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and one rebound over 30 minutes Thursday in a 118-112 victory against San Antonio.

Mann came off the bench in the contest but finished second on OKC with 30 minutes. He made only two of eight shots from two-point range but went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to 17 points. Mann finished the preseason with per-game averages of 16.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 3.8 three-pointers. He'll likely log substantial minutes as a reserve once the regular season begins.