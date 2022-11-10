Mann amassed 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Bucks.

The second-year guard topped 20 points in a game for the second time this season, and he also set new season highs in rebounds and threes. Mann was the only member of OKC's second unit to see significant run with the starters, but there's no opportunity for him to move into the starting five as long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are healthy. On the season, Mann is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals in 25.6 minutes.