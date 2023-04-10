Mann contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 47 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Grizzlies.

The Thunder came into Sunday's game locked in as the 10th seed, so Mann got an opportunity to shine with the starting lineup taking a seat. Unlike the motley crew around him in Sunday's win, Mann has plenty of experience in the limelight, coming in handy when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Josh Giddey registered an absence this season. The 22-year-old will head back to the bench for the playoffs but should still average 15-20 minutes per game.