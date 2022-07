Mann has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Jazz after entering the league's health and safety protocols, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Mann will miss Oklahoma City's Summer League opener after landing in the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 22.8 minutes per game last season and will look to return to the court as soon as he clears protocols.