Mann contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in eight minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mann logged just eight minutes off the bench in the loss, continuing what has been a frustrating period for the second-year player. He opened the season with a number of encouraging performances but has since fallen well off the radar in terms of standard fantasy value. At this point, he would require a number of key players to miss time to have any chance at producing at a 12-team level.